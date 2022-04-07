New Head announced for University of Sunderland School of Education

Dr Duncan Cross joins the University on in early May from the University of Bolton where he is Associate Professor and Head of Education. He is also a Visiting Professor at the University of Law.

He takes over from Susan Edgar, who took early retirement towards the end of last year.

In his current role at University of Bolton Dr Cross has been lead on the Advance HE Professional Standards Framework and the university’s teaching awards scheme.

Dr Duncan Cross

He said: “Sunderland has an excellent reputation for being innovators and sector leaders in education. The opportunity to work with Professor Lynne McKenna and her fantastic team was a huge attraction. The University has strong values and an excellent sense of community that made the role very attractive.”

Professor Lynne McKenna, Dean of the Faculty of Education and Society at the University, said: “I am delighted that Duncan is joining the Faculty of Education and Society as Head of School of Education. Duncan has a wealth of experience in Higher Education across disciplines which will enhance our provision in the School.

“As a National Teaching Fellow and Principal Fellow of Advance HE, Duncan’s expertise in supporting teaching and learning in national and international contexts will contribute to the future strategic direction of the School of Education.”