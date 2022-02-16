New breakfast club launched to help 300 children in Sunderland, with help from Greggs and Gentoo

Farringdon Academy secured funding from the Greggs Foundation’s Breakfast Club programme, which is being financially backed by the housing association.

The scheme sees the expansion of Farringdon’s breakfast club, which has also benefited from Greggs’ grab-and-go breakfast trollies, which enabled breakfasts to be safely transported around the school during the pandemic.

Pupils receive a healthy meal before the school day, with hot and cold options like toast, low sugar cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice and milk.

The breakfast club at also encourages pupils to socialise and engage with staff, giving them the best start to the day. The scheme has also helped improve students’ timekeeping.

The partnership also enabled staff at Farringdon to offer festive food hampers to pupils and families at Christmas.

Claire McDermott, headteacher at Farringdon Academy, said: “We are so grateful to Gentoo and the Greggs Foundation for their support. We have wanted to create a breakfast club like this for a while and this new partnership is going to make such a difference to our pupils.

“We have already seen an improvement in punctuality and productivity thanks to the breakfast meal on offer. It’s also a great opportunity for the pupils to socialise before starting their school day. On behalf of everyone at the school, I would like to say a huge thank you.”

Nigel Wilson, Gentoo chief executive officer, said: “We have supported this programme for almost 10 years now, and it is so important for school children to start their school day with a full stomach.

“A healthy breakfast gives children the best possible start to their day and the chance to fulfil their potential in school. We are delighted to be making such a difference to their lives.”

Lynne Hindmarch, Breakfast Club manager for the Greggs Foundation, said: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening a new Breakfast Club at Farringdon Academy, thanks to the extremely generous support and funding of Gentoo."

To provide a free breakfast and support the programme, customers at Greggs can donate 25p when making a purchase in store.

