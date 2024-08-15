Neina’s A-Level triumph translates to Cambridge success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A TALENTED multilingual student is heading to Cambridge University after an outstanding set of A Level results.

Neina Shinohara, a student at Durham High School (DHS), speaks seven languages and was celebrating today after securing an A* in French, A in Classical Civilisation and A in English Literature in her A Levels, as well as an A grade in her Textiles AS and an A* in her EPQ which focused on international human rights laws.

Said Neina: “I’m so proud of myself and relieved! I can’t wait to start university and progress my skills further.”

Neina, of Peterlee, will now be heading to Cambridge in September to study Modern and Medieval Languages (MML), specialising in French and Russian.

Durham High School Student Neina Shinohara.

Alongside studying French at school, the 18-year-old loves to learn languages in her own time. She uses online resources such as Duolingo and immerses herself in new languages via music and podcasts.

Neina has become familiar with several languages, including Slovene, Dutch, Serbo-Croatian, Italian and Ukrainian. She has also begun learning Russian over the summer to provide a base of understanding for her study at university.

She said: “French is my favourite subject and will always have a special place in my heart. It’s the language that I’ve studied for the longest and I enjoyed learning more about the societal aspects of the language at Sixth Form. There’s so many pieces of amazing art, literature, and films, which are now more accessible to me through my knowledge of French.

“I also really love Slovene and aim to continue learning it in my own time. It has around 40 dialects, which is something I find almost unbelievable given that the language has only around 2.5 million speakers.”

Neina was delighted to secure her place at Cambridge on a course which will allow her to pick up other languages in her second and fourth years.

“I knew that the application process was competitive, but I thought ‘why not give it a shot!’,” she said. “I’m so excited and grateful to go there as it’s an opportunity that not many are granted.

“The teachers at Durham High have been a continuous source of reassurance and moral support. There’s such a strong sense of community at the school, which I loved.”

Nicola Hill, Head of Languages, said: “Neina’s been a pure delight to teach and her passion for French has shone through in every A-level lesson. She’s an incredibly talented, dedicated linguist who embraces every opportunity to learn about other languages and cultures and to delve deeper into every topic. I’m extremely proud of her and have no doubt that she will go on to reach her ultimate goal of complete mastery of multiple languages.”

Michelle Hill, Headmistress at Durham High School, said: “We’re absolutely delighted for Neina and so proud of her for securing her place at Cambridge University to continue her ambition and talent for languages. Neina has been a dedicated student since joining our school for Sixth Form, and true inspiration to her peers. We have no doubt she will continue to excel in her academic pursuits and beyond.”