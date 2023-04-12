National Offer Day is nearly here and parents in Sunderland will soon find out which primary schools have offered their children a place for the 2023/2024 academic year. Applications for primary school places opened in September 2022 and parents have faced an anxious wait on a final decision ever since.

Sadly for some families, applications for their preferred primary school can be rejected, which may leave them worrying about what to do next. However, there are options parents can look at if an application is rejected, including appealing the decision.

Here is everything you need to know about National Offer Day 2023 for primary schools in Sunderland. This includes when it is and how to appeal a decision.

When is National Offer Day 2023 - the date primary school places are confirmed

National Offer Day is when parents find out which primary schools have offered their children a place in their school for the upcoming academic year. This year, the primary school National Offer Day will take place on Monday, April 17.

The decision on the offer will be sent by Sunderland City Council. If you applied online, you will receive an email confirmation about your child’s school place sooner than if you applied by paper application form.

If you applied online, you can visit an online portal from April 17 to view whether your child has been offered a place. You can also accept or decline an offer through the online portal.

National Offer Day 2023: Can I appeal a decision?

If your child has not been allocated a place at their preferred primary school in Sunderland, or you are unhappy with the selection of schools offered to your child, you have the right to officially appeal the decision to an independent panel. If the school is a community school, you must request the appeal form from the Sunderland City Council’s School Admissions Team, If the school is an aided school or academy, you must request the appeal form directly from the school.

For September 2023 admissions, your appeal form should be completed and returned by no later than May 12, 2023. If it is received after these dates, it may be heard after the other appeals.

Primary school places will be given out on April 17