Myah heads to London for prestigious performing arts school

By Lindsay Parker
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 17:02 BST
A STUDENT at a leading girls school will take up her place at a prestigious performing arts institution after her successful GCSE results today (Thursday).Myah Wilson, a Performing Arts Scholar at Durham High School, discovered she’d gained nine GCSEs, including an 8 grade in her Drama, which means she can pursue her ambition to work in performance arts.

The 16-year-old, from Sunderland, will head to London in September to take up her place at ArtsEd, an independent performing arts school in Chiswick, West London.

Collecting her GCSE results today she said: “I was so relieved when I got my results, I’m very happy. All of the hard work has been worth it.

“I’m really excited to be going to ArtsEd, though it’s a bit scary moving to London. I want to be an actor or work in musical theatre and this will open doors. I only applied for the experience - but I was delighted when I got in!”

Myah Wilson of Sunderland is heading off to a prestigious arts school

The teenager had to undergo auditions and interviews to secure her spot, beating off dozens of other students. She drew on her experience playing Che in Durham High’s production of Evita and Dewey Finn in School of Rock.

“Durham High has got an amazing Drama department which has really helped prepare me for the next steps,” she said.

Myah will now study for a B-Tech in Acting and an English A Level at ArtsEd, while living with a host family in London.

Michelle Hill, Headmistress at Durham High School, said: “We’re so delighted we’ve been able to support Myah in her ambitions to work in the arts. She’s a talented student and has worked really hard, both in achieving her results and in pursuing her dreams. Well done Myah!”

