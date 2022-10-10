Oxclose Primary Academy. Picture c/o Google Streetview.

Back in July, 2022, Sunderland City Council’s planning department validated an application for Oxclose Primary Academy off Brancepeth Road.

The application was submitted by Discover Learning Trust and proposed a new multi-use games area (MUGA) on a grassed area within school grounds.

According to submitted plans, the MUGA would be accessible for all children and would also be available for use by the local community.

Supporting documents added the grassland “in its current state” creates access difficulties for some children and is only used once a year for the school’s annual sports day.

After considering the application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved the MUGA plan on October 7,2022.

During consultation on the application, no objections were raised by key council departments including environmental health and highways.

In a consultation statement, Sport England said the plans only affected land “incapable of forming part of a playing pitch” and did not impact any other playing pitch provision.

A decision report from council planners added: “The principle of providing the new MUGA on the site is considered to be acceptable having regard to land use and ground conditions, whilst the overall design and appearance of the proposal is considered to be appropriate within the context of the setting”.

Multi-use games areas offer a sports surface which is suitable for multiple different activities and usually have different sets of sports line markings.

The proposed development at Oxclose Primary Academy would include a green acrylic coating as well as fencing and associated drainage.

Under planning conditions, the MUGA scheme must be brought forward within three years.