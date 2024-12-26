Much-loved teacher retires after over 40 years at same Sunderland school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dedicated and much-loved teacher is retiring after four decades teaching the city’s children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For over 40 years Beverley Robson has cared for and helped to shape the minds of children at Fulwell Infant School.

However, the last day of term (December 20) saw Beverley teach her last lesson as she embarks on life in retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverley Robson is retiring after over 40 years at Fulwell Infant School. | Fulwell Infant School

Headteacher Wendy Angus said: “Not only an exceptional teacher, Beverley served as an exemplary member of the senior leadership team, setting a standard of excellence that will endure long after her retirement.

“It is not often that we encounter individuals who leave such a profound and lasting impact on our lives. Mrs Robson has been a guiding light, a mentor, and a friend to so many of us. Her compassion, wisdom, and dedication have made our school a better place, and for that, we are eternally grateful.

“As we bid farewell to Mrs Robson, let us celebrate her remarkable career and the countless lives she has touched and I know that her influence will continue to shape the future of education for years to come.

“Thank you, Beverley, for 40 plus years of unwavering dedication, for your tireless commitment to our pupils, and for being a source of inspiration to us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You will be dearly missed, but your legacy will live on in the hearts of those whose lives you have touched.”

Mrs Angus said she hoped Beverley’s retirement would be “filled with joy, fulfilment, and continued success”.