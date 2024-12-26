Much-loved teacher retires after over 40 years at same Sunderland school
For over 40 years Beverley Robson has cared for and helped to shape the minds of children at Fulwell Infant School.
However, the last day of term (December 20) saw Beverley teach her last lesson as she embarks on life in retirement.
Headteacher Wendy Angus said: “Not only an exceptional teacher, Beverley served as an exemplary member of the senior leadership team, setting a standard of excellence that will endure long after her retirement.
“It is not often that we encounter individuals who leave such a profound and lasting impact on our lives. Mrs Robson has been a guiding light, a mentor, and a friend to so many of us. Her compassion, wisdom, and dedication have made our school a better place, and for that, we are eternally grateful.
“As we bid farewell to Mrs Robson, let us celebrate her remarkable career and the countless lives she has touched and I know that her influence will continue to shape the future of education for years to come.
“Thank you, Beverley, for 40 plus years of unwavering dedication, for your tireless commitment to our pupils, and for being a source of inspiration to us all.
“You will be dearly missed, but your legacy will live on in the hearts of those whose lives you have touched.”
Mrs Angus said she hoped Beverley’s retirement would be “filled with joy, fulfilment, and continued success”.
