School leaders and police are investigating after reports children were pricked with a needle.

The alleged incident, believed to have involved a sewing needle, happened on Friday, September 22, at Seaham High School.

School leaders have sought to calm the situation after an outcry on social media.

But one mum told the Echo she would not be sending her son back to the school, having taken him for blood tests and a Hepatitis B inoculation at Sunderland Royal Hospital to reduce the risk of possible infection.

“The school phoned this morning to ask where he was and I have told them he will not be going back to the school after what has happened," she said.

“I’m fuming. You just don’t expect to send your children to school and for this to happen.

“He has to go back to hospital for further blood tests in a month’s time to again check for infections and for a further Hepatitis B injection.”

The mum is also unhappy about the length of time it took for the school to get in touch with her after the incident.

A message sent from the school to parents stated: “We are aware of reports on social media concerning an incident on Friday at the school.

"Some of these reports are becoming increasingly exaggerated and so we would like to clarify the following for all parents.

“There was an incident on Friday afternoon where a number of Year 7 students were hurt by another pupil.

“The incident involved a child with a sewing needle. All pupils were seen by qualified first aiders and their parents and carers informed.

“The school contacted Durham Health and Safety Team and followed their advice.

“The child responsible was collected and staff at the school are investigating.”

Durham Constabulary have also confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.20pm on Friday (September 22) alerting officers to an incident which is believed to have happened at Seaham High School earlier that day.

“A pupil is thought to have pricked other pupils with a sewing needle. Officers are now conducting enquiries into the incident.”

The Echo contacted the school to seek confirmation that some pupils had been pricked and injured with a needle.

Headteacher Geoff Lumsdon responded: “I can confirm that there was an incident in the school on Friday affecting a number of children.

“Staff at the school responded quickly and dealt with the incident. All children who told us they had been impacted were seen by first aiders, parents contacted and informed in line with guidance.