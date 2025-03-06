Children in Sunderland have been dressing as their favourite fictional characters.Children in Sunderland have been dressing as their favourite fictional characters.
Children in Sunderland have been dressing as their favourite fictional characters. | Contributed

More fantastic photographs of Sunderland children on World Book Day

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 17:07 BST

Children across the city have been bringing their favourite books to life on World Book Day.

Much loved fictional characters including Mary Poppins, the Cat in the Hat and Matilda could be seen heading off to school this morning.

Check out this second instalment of fabulous photos of the city’s children on World Book Day.

Asiah, age 8 as Princess Belle, Poppie 6 and Matilda 2, both as Matilda, and Nancy, 5, as Princess Fiona.

1. Two Matildas, Princess Belle and Princess Fiona.

Asiah, age 8 as Princess Belle, Poppie 6 and Matilda 2, both as Matilda, and Nancy, 5, as Princess Fiona. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Jacob, 4, as Cat in the Hat and Oliver, 6, as Harry Potter.

2. Two Harry Potters, the Cat in the Hat and Dobby.

Jacob, 4, as Cat in the Hat and Oliver, 6, as Harry Potter. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Esmae age 4 as Elsa, and Olivia age 8 as Mary Poppins.

3. Mary Poppins and Elsa.

Esmae age 4 as Elsa, and Olivia age 8 as Mary Poppins. | Contributed Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Children from Fatfield Academy enjoy reading in their enchanted forest library.

4. Enchanted Forest

Children from Fatfield Academy enjoy reading in their enchanted forest library. | Fatfield Academy Photo: Fatfield Academy

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:World Book DaySunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice