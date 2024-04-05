More classes launched for little ones in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Little ones have more chances to get a better start in life, thanks to new classes launched in Sunderland.

Together for Children (TfC) has expanded services for families as it launches three new sessions for pre-school children at its Family Hubs.

This includes a new class for children aged up to three-years-old with additional needs.

TfC said the classes have launched at the same time as the Family Hubs introduce a new website which allows families to view and book upcoming events across all five hubs.

The organisation, which runs children’s services in Sunderland, said My Best Life (www.mybestlife.org.uk) has been created in partnership with Mind of My Own and gives Sunderland residents access to a wide range of services, resources, and local events.

My Best Life is available in dozens of languages and allows users to search events and activities as well as access advice on topics including parenting, housing, health and wellbeing and more.

New sessions at Sunderland Family Hubs:

The Special Lioness - SEND baby and toddler group on a Wednesday morning (10am–12noon) at Washington's Rainbow Family Hub for children 0-3 years with a disability, additional need or who are just beginning the process of assessment, no diagnosis required. The group allows parents and carers to gain advice and support from families who have gone through, or are going through, the same journey, while their children get to experience a sensory play session.

Bambino Ballers – delivered by North East Sports, the interactive football sessions for children aged 18months – 3.5 years. The sessions run on a Saturday at a Family Hub outreach location The Raich Carter Centre (SR2 8PD): 9am-9.50am for 18 months to two years and 10am-10.50am for two to three-and-a-half-year-olds.

Buggy Walk – this session includes a buggy Walk from Easington Lane Community Access Point (ELCAP – DH5 OLE) to Hetton's Coalfield Family Hub followed by free time in the play space and sensory room. Walks start from Monday’s at ELCAP from 9am -12noon.

Karen Davison, director for Children’s Early Help at TfC, said: "Supporting families in Sunderland is our top priority and we are delighted to introduce three new classes, chosen by families themselves to our Family Hubs. The new sessions each offer something different for children and help parents and carers access support from peers as well as our Family Hub team.

"By also introducing the My Best Life resource, it is easy for families across Sunderland to discreetly access support through the resource centre, as well as view and book all the events and activities we offer at our Family Hubs – something we know families have found time consuming and difficult in the past. Family Hub sessions include everything from registering births, to breastfeeding support groups, parenting sessions, baby massage and interactive play sessions – all of which can now be viewed at My Best Life. Our partnership with Mind Of My Own, has made accessing these resources easier than ever and opened up our services to even more families."

Jill Thorburn, director of Mind Of My Own, said: "Partnering with Together for Children's Services to introduce My Best Life is an exciting step.

“As a former struggling young lone parent, I understand the immense value of this digital hub. We look forward to seeing its positive impact on families across Sunderland. Our aim is always to empower and support through our digital innovations."