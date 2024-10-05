Mini Mind project helps to promote positive thinking in Sunderland children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we celebrate World Teachers’ Day (Saturday October 5), two researchers from the city’s university have been working with teachers in Sunderland and the North East to help children develop a positive mindset through their Mini Mind project.

Over the last year, the University of Sunderland’s Dr Elizabeth Hidson and Dr Kate Duffy have been implementing the Mini Mind programme in schools across the region, supporting teachers in promoting positive psychology amongst pupils.

The programme for primary school children focuses on empowering them to take responsibility for their actions and choices, understand how they think about themselves, life, and the world around them.

Dr Elizabeth Hidson (left) and Dr Kate Duffy. | UOS

The project began with a workshop at the University’s St Peter’s Campus which was attended by teachers from Barnes Park Infants in Sunderland, Newbottle Primary Academy in Houghton-le-Spring, West Park Academy in Darlington, and Coxhoe Primary School in Durham.

Dr Hidson, Senior Lecturer in International Initial Teacher Training, said: “We know from research in the wake of the pandemic that teachers find the academic gaps in learning relatively straightforward to address – they know how to improve maths or English skills.

“What is much harder is the social and emotional skills that have been underdeveloped in recent years.

“The schools we have worked with on this project wanted to make a difference to their pupils’ understanding of themselves. It has been amazing to work with these practitioners as they have researched how a programme like Mini Mind can help.”

The workshop, led by Global SpiritEd, supported teachers to work with the Mini Mind programme and to begin planning how they will implement it in their schools.

Data collected so far by Dr Hidson and Dr Duffy from school visits and focus groups with teachers shows the Mini Mind programme is meeting the initial aims that schools had identified for their children.

The ultimate aim is to train more teachers across Sunderland and beyond on how to implement the Mini Mind programme in schools and develop Mini Mind School Champions who will support the initiative across school teams.

Dr Duffy, Senior Lecturer in Education at the University of Sunderland, said: “We can’t in good conscience, continue measuring the academic success of our young people without a more meaningful consideration as to the emotional effect of learning.

“For teachers, the Mini Mind programme is the best of both worlds, it draws upon positive psychology in its theory, but it is underpinned by a relational pedagogy which has enabled teachers to strengthen classroom relationships. The safety and security that this can instil in our children will carry them through their learning journeys.”

The Mini Mind project is being supported by the University of Sunderland’s Impact funding, which allows researchers to “grow the impact of their work and to evaluate the difference it makes beyond the University”.