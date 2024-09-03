Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A graduate from the city’s university is helping to mastermind the nation’s Paralympions on their way to medal success at the Paralympics in Paris.

At the time of writing, the GB team currently sits second in the medal tale with an impressive haul of 57 medals.

Helping to coordinate the team’s success is Jonathon Riall, who graduated from the University of Sunderland after studying Sports and Exercise Development and is now Head of Performance Services for Paralympics GB.

Jonathan’s role entails ensuring the specific needs of each sport, whether equipment, spaces, technology or personal, are effectively addressed after assessing each performance plan for those sports.

He said: “The games is like no other event, so what many sports are able to manage in a normal World Championships, is often much more difficult at a Games and therefore its easier when its centrally managed.

“The only impact that matters to me is that athletes have what they need to do their thing when they arrive. I want it to feel easy for them all to deliver their plans.

“If somebody needs a freezer for their ice vests, I want it in place and accessible the second they arrive. If the sports can go about their business seamlessly then we have done a good job.”

Jonathan’s role at the Paralympics also sees him act as team spokesperson as well as mentoring the athletes.

A key focus of this aspect of his role has been focused on supporting team members with their mental health.

Jonathan said: “We have created a lounge called The Retreat, which includes an area where athletes and staff can do arts and crafts, can meditate, can switch off from the hustle and bustle of the Paralympic village, all within the safety and security of the Paralympics GB environment.”

Jonathan gained his first position in the sports industry just six weeks after graduating and has gone on to also hold positions as Paratriathlon head coach at British Triathlon and has been a team leader for the England Commonwealth Games triathlon team. He credits his time at the city’s university as laying the foundations for his success.

Jonathan said: “My time at the University of Sunderland was a critical time in my development as a person and as a coach and leader which would set me up for my future career.

“The University treated me like an individual, they supported my development needs as a coach and as an athlete more than I had ever been supported before.

“They gave me the confidence that I could go on and achieve anything that I wanted to.

“By far the most rewarding part of my career so far is in seeing the difference in profile of disability sport which when I first started was significantly under-represented and under-respected.”