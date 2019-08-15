Meet the top performing A level students who are set to study at Cambridge and Oxford
A dedicated A level student has proved that she can achieve anything she sets her mind to after earning a place to study at Cambridge University.
Maryam Ahmed, a student at St Robert of Newminster, in Washington, is overjoyed after securing a place to study history at the prestigious university.
The 18-year-old achieved two A* grades in history and English Literature and an A in psychology.
And after years of hard work she is now looking forward to a bright future with ambitions to pursue a career in law.
On her results she said: “If you had told me at the start of it all that I would have achieved these results I wouldn’t have believed you!
“The support from the school has been amazing.
“Speaking to the teachers helped me raise my aspirations and now I have achieved these grades I have no regrets.”
Other top students include Megan Robinson, who is set to study music at tCambridge.
Isabelle Saint achieved three A*s to study chemistry at Oxford and Emmet O’Leary achieved two A grades and an A* to study history at Oxford.
Head teacher Dean Juric said: “Our congratulations go to the students, whose hard work has been rewarded with some really top grades.
“We wish them the very best of luck, as they now move on to the next stage in their life with great excitement.”
Sixth form head David Bayne said: “I am delighted with the results.
“It shows the dedication and hard work of students has paid off.”