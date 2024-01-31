Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An early years teacher who hails from Kano Nigeria has set up her own nursery in Sunderland, and now hopes to inspire other migrants, asylum seekers and refugees that they too can prosper in England.

After moving to England from Nigeria, Mariam Olayinka believes she is the first person of African origin to establish a nursery in the city.

Mariam Olayinka.

Bubbly Gems Ltd Nursery on Hylton Road, Millfield, was established by Mariam in 2021 after she expanded her domestic childminder business to open the nursery which currently looks after nine children in the local community.

Mariam, 44, moved to London from Nigeria in 2008 where she studied a Masters degree in in Business Management Information Technology.

She later studied a range of Early Years qualifications before working in mainstream schools.

After opening her nursery, she now wants to promote the message that migrants and refugees arriving in England can be given a warm welcome and succeed.

She said: “There’s so much bad press at the moment about migration and refugees and I want the nursery to showcase what can be achieved.

"I was welcomed into Sunderland and the system has supported me to set up this nursery.

Children at Bubbly Gems Nursery.

“Hopefully my story will inspire people looking to migrate to England that you can fit in and succeed and that people will support you to do so."

Since moving to Sunderland in 2019, Mariam is full of praise for the city she now calls home.

Bubbly Gems Ltd.

She said: "I moved to the North East to expand my horizons and I've been made to feel very welcome in Sunderland.

"I hope to eventually expand my nursery care to cover other parts of Sunderland, Washington and Peterlee."

Bubbly Gems Nursery offers childcare from 7am until 7pm. Services include a breakfast and reading club, after-school club, primary school maths and English support, soft play and a school drop off service.