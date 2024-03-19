Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheila Coates, 91, said her parents would have been "very proud" after she received an honorary degree from the University of Sunderland.

Sheila actually completed her studies way back in 1952 after training to be a teacher at what was then Sunderland Teacher Training College.

Sheila Coates, 91, holding her degree alongside the university's vice chancellor Sir David Bell.

In 1969 the college combined with Sunderland Technical College and the Sunderland School of Art to become Sunderland Polytechnic, before becoming a university in 1992.

At the time Sheila completed her training as a PE teacher she received a Certificate of Education, rather than an honours degree in Education.

However Sheila was joined by other alumni as the city's university looked to ensure the former college students completed their rite of passage.

The teachers, now in their seventies and eighties, were recognised for their qualifications and achievements as they eventually graduated with their degrees.

After donning her graduation cap and gown, Sheila received her honorary degree in a special ceremony at the Stadium of Light.

She said: “I just feel humbled and I certainly didn’t expect this day would come in my 91st year.

“I’m so delighted and my mother and father would have been so proud.”

Sheila, who is from Sunderland, attended Bede School and in 1950 went on to study for her teaching qualification in PE at Sunderland College of Education.

After graduating in 1952, she taught PE at West Park Technical School for 10 years. Sheila worked in various schools across the city before retiring in 1982. However she continued to teach mother and baby swimming classes for the next five years.

She said: “It was the interaction with the children and the people that I just enjoyed so much. People have always interested me, perhaps because I belonged to a big family.

“I have always enjoyed my work.”

Sunderland Teacher Training College was founded in 1908 with the first cohort of students paying £10 for the privilege of enrolling. The college flourished and in its final years years had 820 students and 80 staff.

On Monday (March 19) Sheila was one of 128 students invited back to the university to receive their honorary degrees, over half a century after completing their training.

Other alumni returning to the University of Sunderland to receive their degrees more than half-a-century after finishing their courses.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “The University is delighted to recognise and honour a cohort of graduates who gave outstanding service to education in the city, the region and far beyond too.

“While the world has changed in so many ways, those present represent the timeless pursuit and sharing of knowledge which remain at the heart of human progress.