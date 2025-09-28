Meet the 2 new University of Sunderland twins training to be a doctor and nurse

Twin sisters Holly and Grace Pringle are set to take their first steps into healthcare side by side this September (2025) as they begin their studies at the University of Sunderland.

The two 18-year-olds from Ashington arrived at the city’s university last week with the shared goal of caring for the region’s future patients.

Twins Holly and Grace Pringle. | David Wood

Holly will begin studying for an MBChB in Medicine to train as a doctor, while Grace embarks on a BSc (Hons) in Adult Nursing Practice to become a nurse.

Although they chose different A-Level routes, the sisters, from Ashington, Northumberland, say they have always looked after one another rather than competing.

Holly decided to train to become a doctor after overcoming her own health issues after being diagnosed with Wolf Parkinson White Syndrome, a condition that causes the heart to beat abnormally fast for periods of time, when she was 10-years-old.

She said: “While I received treatment in the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, I saw the impact healthcare professionals had on people’s lives, especially young people’s.”

Grace’s motivation to become a nurse was inspired by seeing how the NHS cared for her grandparents.

She said: “Our grandma and grandad really influenced me to choose a career in healthcare.

“When I was younger, they were both in and out of hospital with treatments and I would sometimes go with them or ask them how their appointments went.

“They would always tell me how kind and supportive the nurses were towards them which helped make their hospital experience much better.”

Grace and Holly as newly born babies. | UOS

As part of her A-Level routes, Holly studied Biology, Chemistry and Maths. “I enjoyed Biology the most as I found learning about different organs and systems very interesting,” she said.

Grace focused on Health and Social Care, Applied Business, and Child’s Play Learning Development. She added: “I really enjoyed Health and Social Care as I liked exploring how I could support service users and how I can meet their needs.”

Both say they were drawn to the University of Sunderland by its welcoming atmosphere and modern facilities.

Holly said: “When I’ve visited the University, the staff and other students have always been very friendly and supportive. I think the modern facilities will make a good environment to work in.”

Grace added: “I found that Sunderland had a really lovely environment with modern and nice facilities and all of the staff seemed really helpful and supportive, which helped make me choose to start my studies at Sunderland.

“I’m excited to start this new chapter and gain experience of what it is like to work in a hospital environment. I'm also looking forward to see what clubs and societies are at the University.”

Looking further ahead, the twins already have ideas about where their careers may take them. Grace would love to work in Wansbeck Hospital, the same place they were born, while Holly is certain she'd like to remain in the North East once she is a fully qualified doctor.