MBE for Durham University academic's work to bring Classics to life

A Durham University researcher dedicated to giving young people a greater understanding of ancient history has received a Royal honour

Arlene Holmes-Henderson MBE

Dr Arlene Holmes-Henderson has been made an MBE for Services to Education in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours.

The award recognises the Associate Professor of Classics and Ancient History's work to make Classics more widely available in schools and help young people develop their communication skills.

Dr Holmes-Henderson holds a British Academy Innovation Fellowship (2022-2024) entitled ‘Levelling-up through talk’, which investigates how speech, communication and active listening contribute to young people’s social mobility and employability.

She is also leading a major new multi-disciplinary project ‘Shy bairns get nowt’ to help teachers improve the teaching of oracy skills in North East England schools.

Dr Holmes-Henderson said it was an honour to receive an MBE for her work.: "I collaborate with inspiring colleagues in academia, schools, charities and museums.

"This award is a reflection of our collective achievements."

I enjoy using my experience, knowledge and skills to make a positive difference."

Dr Holmes-Henderson’s commitment to national strategic improvement has also seen her elected to two prominent advisory roles to help shape future priorities in Humanities education.

She sits on the Executive Committee of the University Council of Modern Languages (UCML) as their first ever representative for Classical Studies and is also Vice-Chair of the Universities Policy Engagement Network (UPEN), which brings together more than 120 UK universities and policy professionals to increase the impact of research on public policy.

Born and raised in Glasgow, Dr Holmes-Henderson graduated with a BA (Hons) in Classics from Oxford University's St Hilda’s College, then received a scholarship to Harvard for graduate study.

She holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Education from Trinity College, the University of Cambridge, a MA from the University of Oxford and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Glasgow andwas a Fulbright Visiting Professor at the University of Hawaii, a Churchill Fellow in Australia and an Erskine Fellow in New Zealand.

Dr Holmes-Henderson shares her international comparative expertise with government and parliament in the UK and worldwide.

She is an expert advisor to the All-Party Parliamentary group for Political Literacy and to the Oracy All-Party Parliamentary group.

