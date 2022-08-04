Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors described the nursery, which is located at Tavistock House, as “settled and emotionally secure” with happy children and highlighted opportunities for children to “access fresh air, exercise and the natural surroundings”.

The report also praised the “secure relationships” established between staff and children and children’s behaviour which is “managed well” and in which they begin to “understand the impact of their action on others”.

Inspectors Eileen Grimes and Julie Campbell were particularly impressed with the development of children’s literacy.

They said: “Children benefit from a language-rich environment that builds on their communication skills. Staff talk to children throughout the day as they consistently introduce new vocabulary during play.

"During an activity about insects, staff introduce words such as 'exoskeleton'. They help children to understand what these words mean by providing context. Where children are still developing their speech, staff teach them to communicate their needs using pictorial prompts, objects or gestures.

“This helps all children to communicate their needs.”

Shauna McKinney (left), Early Years Assistant, and Sophie Watchman, Room Manager, celebrating their good Ofsted judgement with children at the nursery.

After being informed of the judgement, Lisa said: “We are absolutely over the moon with our recent inspection and I couldn’t be prouder of my team. My team always have the children at the heart of what they do and for the inspectors to see how happy our children are and how our enabling environment and language rich activities enhance children’s learning is a real recognition to all the hard-work and commitment we implement daily.

"The relationships we have with our parents and children were mentioned throughout and we can’t thank our families enough for their continued support both with the inspection and on a daily basis.

"Following a full refurbishment, the nursery is looking amazing and we are very excited to start our Little Pioneers journey with our Tavistock family.”

The report also praised the “high expectations” of staff and the opportunities for children to develop their physical skills.

Inspectors said: “Staff provide resources which offer children opportunities to practise and develop both their fine and gross-motor-skills. For example, children are able to balance, climb and take safe risks in the outdoor area.