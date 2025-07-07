Local Students from Sunderland Shine at Consilium Awards 2025

The awards are unique in being voted for by staff, for staff and students, shining a spotlight on those who make an outstanding difference within their school communities.

Athena Whiteley from Thornhill Academy received the Student Excellence Award in recognition of her all-round talents in maths, music, and sports, showcasing her dedication and versatility. Scarlet Small from Washington Academy was honoured with the Student Integrity Award for consistently demonstrating honesty and strong moral principles.

Bringing together colleagues from across the North West, North East of England, and Yorkshire, the event celebrated the strength of a united trust committed to improving life chances for every child, regardless of background or postcode.

Adding to the uplifting atmosphere, students from the Trust’s secondary schools delivered a range of memorable performances, showcasing the creativity and talent nurtured across the region.

"The Consilium Awards bring our entire trust together to celebrate the people who live our values every day," said Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies. "Athena and Scarlet are shining examples of the compassion, dedication, and integrity that define our schools."

The 2025 Consilium Awards not only celebrated exceptional individuals they also served as a powerful reminder of the good happening in education every day. In a time when challenges often take centre stage, this event proudly shone a light on the care, commitment, and quiet brilliance found in classrooms and corridors across the Trust.

