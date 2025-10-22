Local Secondary School IT Team Named Finalists at Education Today Awards

Teacher at Heworth Grange School

Heworth Grange School, Washington Academy, Thornhill Academy, and Consilium Evolve, part of Consilium Academies, are proud to announce that their IT Team has been named finalists in the Best Use of Technology / ICT in School category at the Education Today Awards 2025.

The IT team, led by Joel Thornton, Director of Infrastructure and Operations, consists of 13 professionals supporting schools across the North West, North East, and Yorkshire. Their work ensures that both pupils and staff benefit from reliable, innovative, and future-focused technology across the trust.

The Education Today Awards recognise excellence in the education sector, highlighting teams and individuals who deliver innovative technology solutions to enhance teaching, learning, and school operations.

“We’re thrilled to see our IT Team recognised at the Education Today Awards. Their dedication, creativity, and commitment to supporting staff and pupils every day are truly inspiring,” said Joel Thornton, Director of Infrastructure and Operations. “This nomination is a reflection of the talent and hard work of our IT colleagues across the North East and beyond,” said Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies. “Their innovative solutions ensure our students and staff can thrive in a technology-rich learning environment.”

The awards ceremony will take place in December in London, celebrating the achievements of individuals and teams who are transforming education through technology.