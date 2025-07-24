Local pupils use their artistic talents to welcome new residents in Ryhope

Taylor Wimpey North East and Ryhope Junior School have teamed up to create a series of ‘Welcome to your new home’ cards for new residents of the Burdon Fields and Burdon Manor developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils in Year 5 & 6 were tasked with creating the cards, with the judges selecting two winners. Maci-Neve’s entry was the winner for Burdon Manor, and Ria’s card was chosen as the winning design for Burdon Fields residents.

Ria and Maci-Neve each received a £50 voucher for their winning entries, and their cards are already being distributed to new residents at Burdon Manor and Burdon Fields. Fiona Lynn the Head Teacher of Ryhope Junior School, said: “Our pupils loved this competition, and we loved seeing their fantastic designs. Congratulations to Ria and Maci-Neve on their winning entries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Whittingham, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We received so many fantastic designs from the pupils at Ryhope Junior School, and we’re really grateful to them for taking part. We’d like to congratulate Ria and Maci-Neve on winning - these cards are the perfect welcome for our new residents.”

For more information about Burdon Fields and Burdon Manor, including homes for sale, please visit: