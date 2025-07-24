Local pupils use their artistic talents to welcome new residents in Ryhope
Pupils in Year 5 & 6 were tasked with creating the cards, with the judges selecting two winners. Maci-Neve’s entry was the winner for Burdon Manor, and Ria’s card was chosen as the winning design for Burdon Fields residents.
Ria and Maci-Neve each received a £50 voucher for their winning entries, and their cards are already being distributed to new residents at Burdon Manor and Burdon Fields. Fiona Lynn the Head Teacher of Ryhope Junior School, said: “Our pupils loved this competition, and we loved seeing their fantastic designs. Congratulations to Ria and Maci-Neve on their winning entries.”
Sarah Whittingham, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We received so many fantastic designs from the pupils at Ryhope Junior School, and we’re really grateful to them for taking part. We’d like to congratulate Ria and Maci-Neve on winning - these cards are the perfect welcome for our new residents.”
