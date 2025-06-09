Local pupils celebrate STEM achievements at The University of Sunderland

An awards and exhibition event was held on 4th June 2025 in Sunderland, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across North East England region for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”. Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 28 pupils from schools in the area being celebrated.

Announcing the Judges Award

Congratulations to all the pupils, including Year 5 pupil Josh from Ellington Primary School, whose idea “The LED Bag” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’.

Primary Engineer were joined by Molly Bell, Technical Plant Engineer at SUEZ, Dr George Coiley, Sustainability Manager at Northern Powergrid and Dave Knapton, Associate Head of School for the School of Engineering at the University of Sunderland for the presentation to pupils on the night.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: https://leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/