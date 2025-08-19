Mr Atkinson, headteacher at Jarrow School, has praised pupils for their positive results.

He said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate the GCSE results achieved this year. These results are a testament to the resilience, responsibility, and relentless hard work shown by our students and staff alike.

“There have been some excellent outcomes across a range of subject areas, including the core subjects of English and Maths.

“We are particularly pleased with our results in the sciences, geography, art, technology subjects, and sport, where a significant number of students achieved top grades of 9–7.

Pupils at Jarrow School with their GCSE results. | Other 3rd Party

“Obtaining good GCSE results is not easy, and our students have worked extremely hard across various subjects, showing great resilience. They should be very proud of their achievements.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Year 11 students for their hard work and dedication, which enabled them to achieve these results.

“I would also like to thank our staff, who have worked tirelessly to support, guide, and inspire them every step of the way.