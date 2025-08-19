LIVE North East GCSE Results Day 2025: News across Sunderland, South Tyneside & Newcastle
The long wait is finally over as all 16-year-olds across the county discover if their hard work has paid off.
We wish everyone picking up results today good luck and a huge congratulations to all those who get what they have been striving for.
Whether A Levels, T Levels or apprenticeships are next are the cards exciting times are ahead.
Follow our live blog below for the latest news as it happens.
I taught GCSE Geography for 17 years and here are my five top tips ahead of results day
During my 17 years teaching GCSE Geography, results day was always an emotional roller coaster with tears of joy and, inevitably, some of disappointment.
Whatever a pupil’s results, it's important for youngsters to maintain perspective and not see it as a definitive moment which will dictate their success in life.
The current Ofsted judgements for all Sunderland secondary schools
Schools inspected this academic year (2024/25) are no longer given a one word overall judgement, but they are still issued a report card with a judgement for each criteria, including sixth form provision.
The best performing Sunderland secondary schools based on final Progress 8 scores
The Department for Education (DfE) has published its final Progress 8 scores, used to assess the academic performance of schools and pupils who sat GCSE examinations in 2024, and on average pupils in Sunderland did not perform as well as their national counterparts.
There was only one school in the city which was categorised as performing ‘above average’.
Secondary schools with the highest and lowest rates of persistently absent pupils
The latest Department for Education data shows that Sunderland has a higher rate of persistently absent secondary school pupils compared to the national average.
Students and parents wait for GCSE results outside St Anthony's
St Anthony's Headteacher Mrs Lanaghan on all things GCSE results day...
St Anthony's student Isabel Evans on GCSE results day
Celebrations at Jarrow School
Mr Atkinson, headteacher at Jarrow School, has praised pupils for their positive results.
He said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate the GCSE results achieved this year. These results are a testament to the resilience, responsibility, and relentless hard work shown by our students and staff alike.
“There have been some excellent outcomes across a range of subject areas, including the core subjects of English and Maths.
“We are particularly pleased with our results in the sciences, geography, art, technology subjects, and sport, where a significant number of students achieved top grades of 9–7.
“Obtaining good GCSE results is not easy, and our students have worked extremely hard across various subjects, showing great resilience. They should be very proud of their achievements.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Year 11 students for their hard work and dedication, which enabled them to achieve these results.
“I would also like to thank our staff, who have worked tirelessly to support, guide, and inspire them every step of the way.
“I am enormously grateful for their commitment and effort.”
St Anthony's student Isabel Evans with her GCSE results
GCSE Success at St Wilfrid’s RC College
Pupils and staff at St Wilfrid’s RC College, part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, in South Shields are celebrating another year of strong GCSE results.
An impressive 75% of all grades were at Grade 4 or above, with a significant increase in the number of students achieving strong passes in both English and maths.
Notably, the proportion of students securing Grade 5 or higher in maths rose by 10% compared to last year.
Catherine Lennox, headteacher of St Wilfrid’s, praised the achievements, saying: “Our fantastic pupils continue to shine! Their excellent results are a testament to their attitude, resilience, and months of hard work.
“Many of our pupils will be returning to our highly successful Sixth Form, where we look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow and thrive.
“We are incredibly proud of their achievements and hope they enjoy a well-deserved day of celebration with their families and friends.”