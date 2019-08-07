Little stars celebrate their hard work at Sunderland school graduation day
It was cap and gown time for Year 8 pupils at Red House Academy.
The 12 and 13 year-old students took part in a graduation ceremony, which was held to celebrate their hard work and commitment since they started the school two academic years ago.
The ceremony was designed to give pupils their first experience of what it feels like to graduate, give them a a sense of pride in their educational achievements so far, and raise their aspirations to continue the hard work into their GCSE years and beyond
Just as they might do one day at university, the students wore caps and gowns and were warmly applauded by their proud families as they collected their diplomas.
The Red House principal, Michael Burns, was on hand to present the young achievers with their scrolls.
The event was sponsored by the Northern Education Trust, an education charity which works with academies across the north of England.
Rob Tarn, chief executive of the trust, said: “The graduation ceremony recognises the achievements of every child and create memories that will stay with them throughout their lives.
“We want the young people in our care to feel a sense of pride and celebration of their achievements so far, and also aspiration - that their potential is unlimited as they embark on the next critical phase of their educational journey, and the outcomes we focus on so stridently.
“I’d like to thank the staff for their fantastic efforts in creating these memorable events, as well as all the families who attended the ceremonies to support their children.”