Consilium Evolve Academy headteacher, Robert Bell, is “immensely proud” after the alternative provision school was judged to still be good following its latest Ofsted inspection.

It was a Section 8 inspection, which looks to check that ‘good’ standards have been maintained since a school’s last inspection.

However, inspectors said the school could potentially be judged as outstanding at its next full (Section 5) inspection and inspectors are set to return to the school in the next year with the opportunity to achieve the top Ofsted grade.

The school educates children who may struggle to attend and access mainstream education.

Inspectors described the setting as a “life-changing school for many of the pupils who attend” and how pupils develop “independence, resilience and confidence rapidly”.

The report also highlighted how pupils “talk about how the school has improved their lives” with many children ready to re-enter mainstream education with “renewed positivity because of their attendance at Consilium Evolve”.

Inspectors added: “Many pupils enjoy school for the first time.”

The report also praised pupils for their “superb behaviour” and the “strong, warm relationships” established between pupils and adults.

Consilium Evolve headteacher Robert Bell celebrates the school's good Ofsted report with staff and students.

After being informed of the judgement, Mr Bell said: “Our pupils thrive here and that’s evident to see.

“I'm immensely proud of our dedicated staff, our amazing students and their supportive families: together we make an incredible team focused on positivity.

“It's heartwarming to have that recognition from Ofsted for the life-changing work that we do.

“Many of our pupils first join us withdrawn, reclusive and with diminished self worth and our specialist team brings out the very best in each and every pupil with a deep understanding of their personal needs.

“It’s a daily privilege to see students grow in confidence, to flourish and to achieve.”

Lead inspector Matthew Vellensworth was particularly fulsome in his praise of the school’s support for pupils’ mental wellbeing and high expectations for all children,

He said: “Pupils are encouraged to understand their emotions and feelings. This helps them to improve their mental health, academic performance and self-confidence.

“This work is a constant feature of the school day.

“Pupils aspire to college, university courses and apprenticeships as a result of their renewed enjoyment of school.”

The staff team at Consilium Evolve Academy.

Mr Vellensworth also commended the school for its outdoor curriculum and the role it plays in developing pupils’ confidence and social skills.

He said: "A particular strength of the provision is the commitment to outdoor learning. Pupils

experience new activities, such as abseiling and kayaking. This helps them to build strong

bonds of trust with each other and the adults who work with them.

“The opportunity to work outside the classroom builds positive feelings about what school can offer. In conversation, pupils enthused about these activities.”

The report also praised the support in place for children with special education needs and disabilities and the "ambitiously designed” curriculum which provides pupils with the knowledge they need for “long-term success”.

The school is part of the Consilium Academies Trust.

Interim CEO Tracey Greenough said: “This glowing Ofsted report stands as a testament to Evolve’s transformative approach to education.

