'Let them be kids' - parents call for end of 'pointless' SATs in primary school

SATS for primary school pupils have been hailed as an "unnecessary pressure" by North East parents, who are backing calls for them to be scrapped.

Research by PlanBee has revealed teachers' concerns about the tests, which they say cause emotional changes and physical side effects in some children.

Many feel that the tests should be scrapped. Picture: PA.

Readers have been sharing their views on the issue on social media, as thousands of children across the country sit the exams this week.

Many support the view that the SATs put additional pressure on children - and added that tests should be carried out in a more informal setting.

A number of parents also said they had experienced changes in their own children as they prepared for the SATs.



However, other readers said that the tests should continue to prepare young people for further exams in secondary school and later in life.

Here is what you had to say on our social media pages:

Colin Marriott: "Children should always be encouraged to do their best regardless if it's an exam or painting a picture."

Janice Wilson: "SATs are too much pressure for some kids, regular informal tests would be much better."

Paul Banks: "SATs count for nothing as far as deciding which secondary school the child will go to."

Danielle Crone: "Scrap them ... My child's happiness and mental state of mind would become before any SAT."

Libby Listens Bassnett: "When my daughter took hers, I saw children having meltdowns in the playground. These tests are really about how the school is performing."

Janice Becas: "Children need an all-round education, yes do tests but informal ones within school where pressure would be less."

Helen Taylor: "My child asked if I had any advice for SATs and I replied as I have done for his brothers and sister, just do your best but remember no one really cares and this has no influence on your future- whatever you do don’t worry about it."

Tony Parker: "When they’re adults are they going to get all their work deadlines and stress about other adult life things cancelled too?"

Susan Brash: "The kids have enough to worry about at that age. Let them be kids."

Diane Smith: "Far too much pressure on the children and it certainly does affect their mental health."

Lynsey Simmons: "They really are setting kids up to fail."

Holly Rose James: "I’d rather my child’s GCSEs weren’t their first big exams. Yes they are horrible but it is a good practice for more important exams to come."

Nicola Robson: "I don’t think they need to be scrapped, just not as much pressure. Nothing wrong with preparing kids for life as they get older, if they haven’t experienced any sort of exam or test how will they get through their GCSEs and anything else they go on to do."

Gren Long: "Stop forcing tests on them which do absolutely nothing for them when they get to secondary school."

Julie Noble: "As a nana my heart breaks for the pressure these bairns are under. Scrap them simple as."

Carl Hackworth: "I don’t think they need to be scrapped they just need to be put into context as far too much of how a school performs is based on these results so teachers naturally put pressure on kids to perform."

Gemma Cleghorn: "Totally pointless. Don’t benefit the children at all. "

Jayne Jones: "I’m all for this. Sickens me to see 10/11 year-olds put under so pressure."

Louise Fenwick: "They are absolutely pointless from a child's point of view. They just cause unnecessary anxiety."

Gillian Sedgwick: "Happy relaxed children will achieve and progress to reach their potential."

Andrea Buttling: "Of course they should be scrapped, the pressure put on the kids (and teachers) to pass these SATs are ridiculous."

Michael David Eggleston: "I’ve seen these things happen first hand in GCSE exams (vomiting, panic attacks, tears, walk out due to stress, etc) so putting year 6 children under the same sort of pressure is ridiculous."