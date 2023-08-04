While the summer weather may have gone AWOL there’s still plenty of fun to be had for children at the Washington Wetland Centre.

As well as getting the chance to get close to nature, there is also a host of interactive activities to enjoy for children and adults alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Quentin Blake Drawn to Water Trail is on now until September, giving visitors the chance to explore the centre accompanied by a selection of little before seen wetland-themed images from Sir Quentin’s personal archive.

Children enjoying the Quentin Blake Drawn to Water Trail.

The much loved illustrator, who brought many of Roald Dahl’s fictional characters to life, added his drawings to help create an interactive illustrated guide to accompany a journey around the centre.

Across the summer there’s also a host of nature themed activities for children to enjoy including pond dipping on Sunday August 6 and Monday August 7.

Children and adults enjoying pond dipping.

On August 24, children and parents can get creative by using natural materials such as leaves and feathers to create natural prints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across August, join artist Emily Buttefield to help create a giant wetland mural, while on Tuesday August 29 adults and children can join local artist Steve Pardue to learn about nature sketching.

Each week will also provide an opportunity for budding naturalists to take part in ‘mini beast hunts’, ‘animal tracking’, ‘moth mornings’ and ‘den building’.