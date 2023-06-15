News you can trust since 1873
Last call for entries to the North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023

Event will celebrate apprentices and those who nurture them

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:11 BST- 3 min read
NHC National Horizons Centre lab session apprenticeships.NHC National Horizons Centre lab session apprenticeships.
NHC National Horizons Centre lab session apprenticeships.

It’s time to highlight the outstanding work done by our region’s apprentices and the firms who employ them - and there's still a chance to put forward nominations.

The Sunderland Echo and its sister-titles have teamed up with Teesside University to bring you our Inaugural North East Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

These awards celebrate and recognise the hard working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future.

We want to recognise all of the efforts of the apprenticeship scheme - from the apprentices themselves to the wonderful training providers and employers who support them.

These 2023 are being supported by South Tyneside College, North East Apprenticeship  Ambassador Network, and New Durham College. 

Enter the North East Apprenticeship Awards online at: neapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Nominations are now open with an extended deadline, and a new closing date of midnight Friday, June 16, 2023.  

For more information contact the Events Team on 07786060702.

There are 14 categories

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year - Sponsored by North East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Open to a business with up to 249 employees offering apprenticeships.

Large Business Employer of the Year - Sponsored by South Tyneside College 

Open to a business with 250+ employees offering apprenticeship.

Diversity & Inclusion Programme

Open to employers who embrace equality and diversity in their apprenticeship programme.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year 

The winner of this category can be a college, organisation or business that provides apprenticeship training courses.

Mentor of the Year

This category is for an individual who has helped and inspired apprentices in the first steps in their careers.  Mentors can be the line manager or someone within the organisation that has contributed to the individual’s development.  Entries should be completed by either the apprentice and/or mentor.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by New Durham College

Open to apprentices who are studying level 2 qualifications (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9).  Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year 

Open to apprentices who are studying level 3 qualifications (equivalent to A Level Pass). 

Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who are studying level 4 or above qualifications. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Teesside University

Open to apprentices who are studying level 6 or above. (equivalent to a degree). Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within either the Health or Public Service Sector.  The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Engineering or Manufacturing sector.  The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Construction/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Construction/Development or Manufacturing sector.  The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.  Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices working within the Business Professional sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. 

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year 

Open to apprentices working within either the IT or Digital Marketing Sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

