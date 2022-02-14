Kellogg's £1000 funding to schools helps provide food for breakfast club

St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, an all-boys school part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, will use the donation to provide a warm and safe environment for children to eat and enjoy breakfast before the start of the day.

The school will use the money to buy a wider range of breakfast options from bagels and toast to cereal, pastries and hot drinks.

Breakfast clubs help with everything from attendance and attainment to alleviating hunger and providing pre-school care. According to research conducted by Kellogg’s, 68 per cent of teachers believe pupils would struggle to concentrate in class without their breakfast club.

Pupils at St Aidan's Catholic School

Gemma Hogg, deputy headteacher at St Aidan’s, said: “We’re delighted to receive this generous donation from Kellogg’s which will enable us to offer a wider variety of breakfast choices to our pupils.

“Our main priority as a school is to provide a nurturing, caring and loving environment where spirituality and the Catholic ethos permeate everything we do.

“It’s so important that we start the day the right way so that our children can get the most from learning and enrichment opportunities.”

Around 150 pupils access the breakfast club which is free of charge and open to all students.

Kate Prince, corporate social responsibility manager at Kellogg’s, said: “We’re proud to have spent over 20 years supporting so many schools across the UK. We believe all children should have the opportunity to start the day with breakfast, and we know that equipment and resources are just as important to clubs as the food itself.”

