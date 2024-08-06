Jeff Brown and Julie Elliott to join University of Sunderland as Pro-Chancellors

Two well-known faces from the worlds of broadcasting and politics Sunderland are joining the senior team at the city’s university.

Broadcasting legend Jeff Brown and former MP for Sunderland Central, Julie Elliott, will be joining the University of Sunderland next summer as Pro-Chancellors.

The pair will work alongside current Chancellor, Leanne Cahill – CEO of retail company, Bravissimo – and Pro-Chancellor, James Ramsbotham CBE DL, in their new roles when current Pro-Chancellors, Margaret Fay CBE, and The Rt Hon Baroness Morris of Yardley PC (Estelle Morris), step down after their five-year term ends in July 2025.

Jeff, who grew up in Sunderland and attended Monkwearmouth School, received an Honorary Fellowship from the University in 2010 in recognition of his outstanding achievement in sports journalism and broadcasting.

In November 2021, Jeff officially launched the University's £1.4million art, photography, and media facilities at St Peter's Campus.

The award-winning news and sports reporter and presenter left BBC Look North in May this year after two decades to work on independent media projects.

Julie, who was born in Whitburn and attended Seaham Northlea Comprehensive School (now Seaham High School), served as the Labour MP for Sunderland Central from 2010 to 2024.

She was Shadow Minister for Energy and Climate Change between 2013 and 2015. She also sat on a number of parliamentary committees, including the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.

In May 2023, Julie assisted at the official opening of the Wearside View building for the University’s Faculty of Education and Society at St Peter’s Campus.

A year later, Julie announced that she would retire at the 2024 general election.

Prior to becoming an MP, Julie was a regional organiser for the GMB union and a governor at primary schools across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Both Jeff and Julie will be officially installed as Pro-Chancellors during the University’s summer graduation ceremonies in July 2025.

As Pro-Chancellors, Jeff and Julie will be ambassadors for the University and its life-changing mission. They will support the Chancellor by attending events and officiating at the University’s graduation ceremonies in Sunderland and London.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “Margaret Fay and Estelle Morris have been outstanding ambassadors for the University of Sunderland during their time as Pro-Chancellors. As well as officiating at a large number of graduation ceremonies, they have provided invaluable help, assistance, and advice in many different ways and for that I am very grateful.

“Jeff Brown and Julie Elliott are well known figures in both Sunderland and the wider region and, together, they have helped to put our city firmly on the map. So I am delighted that two such inspirational figures will join us as Pro-Chancellors next year.”