The words of University of Sunderland graduate Dima Jafar who has set up her own counselling practice after overcoming her own mental health challenges.

Dima Jafar. | UOS

Dima decided to change career paths after she was inspired by her own experiences with mental health services and enrolled on the University’s Counselling Foundation Degree taught in partnership with Sunderland College to “pursue her passion”.

Thanks to funding from the Sunderland Counselling Service (SCS) Dima then continued her studies on the Counselling Top-up Degree.

Dima said: “I've deeply benefitted from therapy over the years and know first-hand the good it can do.

“I've always enjoyed helping people, and thought being a therapist would feel even more rewarding, especially as therapy comes with the added benefit of empowering clients to in turn help themselves.”

Before graduating, Dima was inspired to set up her own private practice with help from the University’s Start-Up at Sunderland programme delivered by the Entrepreneurial Development team at the Digital Incubator.

The programme supports students and graduates across degree disciplines to explore, test and launch a business or freelance career.

Participants are given access to the Digital Incubator, a digitally enabled space for innovation and entrepreneurial development, as part of the package of support.

Dima said: “When I started to set up my own private practice, I found myself feeling lost and uncertain. After a few months of trying to set it up alone I decided to reach out for help, which is where the University’s Entrepreneurial Development Team came in.

“Suddenly, all my thoughts and ideas had a direction. They helped me untangle everything and focus on what exactly I wanted to do with my private practice.

“Anytime I approached them with a roadblock, they offered me a range of resources to get me unstuck and empower me to continue forward.”

Since graduating from the city’s university, Dima now runs her private practice Pathways Therapy, offering counselling services online and will be returning to the University to complete a master’s degree in Advancing Counselling Practice.

With her online practice, Dima hopes to reach more people and cater for clients who may want a counsellor that is culturally attuned to themselves and trained in working with issues that are not catered to in their local area.

Dima added: “Speaking to people and listening to them share their stories and experiences is a privilege, and for a client to trust me enough to share their inner-self in therapy truly is a great honour.”

Chris Keech, Associate Head of School in the School of Psychology and Programme Leader for Psychology with Counselling at the University, said: “Dima is a great example of how our BA Counselling programme brings together the University’s Centre for Gradate Prospects and local organisations to develop students who can succeed not just academically, but in their future career as counselling professionals.”

Over the course of the year of her additional study Dima also met with the board of trustees at SCS and attended their annual general meeting where the charity celebrated its anniversary.

Toby Sweet, Chief Executive of Sunderland Counselling Service, said: “The trustees of Sunderland Counselling Service were looking for a meaningful way to mark our 40th anniversary and to support the development of the counselling profession in the city, so working with Dima to help her complete her honours degree was an ideal way of doing both those things.

“We are delighted with Dima’s success, both in her studies and her plans for the future and are proud to have played a part in helping her to achieve those goals.”