“It will be quite an emotional night” - the words of longstanding Look North presenter Jeff Brown as he is set to take his latest theatrical production, The Bench, to his former school Monkwearmouth Academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff will be taking his critically acclaimed play to Monkwearmouth to formally open the school’s brand new £600,000 auditorium.

Jeff Brown and assistant headteacher Iain Buddle on the stage of the school's new £600,000 theatre. | Monkwearmouth Academy

Jeff, who attended the school from 1972 until 1979, said: “It’s going to be quite an emotional night. I’ve been back a few times, to unveil my plaque and to host a night with the author Terry Deary, but it’s going to be really special to take my play to the school for what will be the only performance in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last time I was on the stage was for a sixth form production with the actor Melanie Hill.

“It’s going to be lovely to be back at my old school and I have number of my old school friends coming along. It’s going to be a night I will never forget.”

Jeff said it will be an emotional night to see his play performed at his old school. | Monkwearmouth Academy

The play tells the story of Vicky, a single mother struggling with the pressures of daily life, and Adi, a young footballer striving to find his place both on and off the pitch.

Jeff said: “The couple regularly meet on a park bench. She’s on benefits whilst he has more money than he knows what to do with. It would appear they have little in common, but as they keep meeting on the bench, they build a connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a tale of love, loss, and football, although one of the reviews highlighted that ‘you don’t have to be a football fan to enjoy it’.”

The new 250 capacity auditorium features banked seating and the latest hi-tech sound and lighting system. The development has been funded partly by the school in conjunction with a grant from the Sir Tom Cowie Charitable Trust.

The new facility can seat 250 people. | Monkwearmouth Academy

Assistant headteacher Iain Buddle said: “The school was built in 1960, and so this is a massive upgrade for both the school and the local community.

“The pupils are really excited about the productions they are going to put on and we’ve already had theatre groups in the local community asking about when they can use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has created a real wave of enthusiasm with pupils who previously may have shied away from the performing arts now coming forward and wanting to express themselves.

“With the new Crown Works studios in the pipeline, hopefully this will be a resource for the school and city to help train the next generation of actors, producers and directors.”

Jeff, who visited the school last week, added: “I was in the hall a few months ago with the author Terry Deary, and I remember thinking it hadn’t really changed since I left in 1979.

“To see the transformation now is incredible and hopefully it will be well used by the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be two performances of Jeff’s play on Tuesday June 17 which will be an afternoon matinee showing for the school’s pupils followed by a 7pm showing for the local community.

Jeff, who will also be doing a question and answer session with the youngsters, said: “I’m just a normal lad from Roker and hopefully this can help to inspire some of the pupils that maybe one day they too could end up on television or writing their own play.”

The Monkwearmouth performance is part of a 30 shows in 31 days tour with performances still to follow at Bishop Auckland, Saltburn Community Theatre, and The Customs House in South Shields.

You can find out more and purchase tickets via the CaroleW Productions and Events website.