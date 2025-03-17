"It's frightening how many knives are on the streets" - the words of boxer and gym owner Troy Baker who has partnered with Northumbria Police to enable young people to hand in illegal knives at his The Box gym in return for free one-to-one boxing training.

Troy was speaking about the knife amnesty scheme to young people at Sunderland College where he was once a student himself.

Boxer and gym owner Troy Baker with youngsters at Sunderland College.

Troy, 33, said he decided to take action after one of the young boxers he was training told him about his own experience with knife crime.

He said: “We had a young lad who was doing well at the gym. He didn’t mention anything initially but he started opening up about his past and started talking about knife crime and spending time in jail.

“I didn’t realise how prevalent knife crime is and on the streets close to home. I had heard rumours of people carrying knives but never seen anything in person.

“You see stuff in the news about knife crime in Manchester or down south, and I would think I’m glad that’s not here, but the problem is it is here.”

Local boxer Troy Baker (left) with gym trainer Connor O'Brien. | sn

Following his conversation, Troy put a post on the gym’s social media page asking if people had experienced knife crime and he was shocked when a 16-year-old boy turned up at one of his boxing training sessions and handed a knife in.

He added: “I put up the post and things just went crazy with stories about incidents of knife crime and how many knives are on the street.

“This boy said he had been carrying this knife around for his own safety. It’s crazy to think this is happening around us. It’s frightening how many knives are on the streets.”

Troy contacted Northumbria Police to use the gym as a focal point for young people to have a confidential way to safely surrender knives, whether their own or on behalf of someone else, with no questions asked.

Speaking following his session with students at Sunderland College he said: “I’m not here to judge people. I understand the reasons as to why young people might be carrying a knife but you need to understand what can go wrong and why you shouldn’t carry one.

“It’s about getting across the message if you are carrying a knife then come and speak with me and I will help you as much as I can. I can take the knife from you and I have a direct link with the police who can collect the knife and dispose of it in the correct way.”

With one of the reasons often given to Troy as to why youngsters are carrying knives is to protect themselves, he decided to offer free training sessions to people who hand weapons in.

He added: “I can give people free training sessions on self-defence to hopefully give people the confidence not to carry a knife.

“I will train them once a week, every week for as long as they need it.”

The initiative certainly seemed to have the desired impact on the college’s students.

Toni Adewale, 18, said: “Knife crime is definitely a concern. I’ve not experienced it personally, but you read and hear a lot about it on social media. Most people carry a knife because they are in bad situations and so it’s good to know they have somewhere to hand it in and get the help they need.”

Eve Simpson, 17, added: “It was really interesting to hear from Troy and it’s good to know that if someone is carrying a knife they can hand it in without being judged.”

The college asked Troy to come and speak with students about the knife amnesty initiative after reading about it on the gym’s social media pages.

Student participation officer Toni Wheeler said: “Most young people know getting involved in knife crime is bad, but building this connection with Troy is about filling in the gap so people know where they can hand a knife in and get support if they need it.”

The Box, which is based at 150 The Old Gleneagles Pub in Grindon, runs free boxing training classes every Monday from 6pm.

If you need support with knife crime you can contact Troy via the gym’s Facebook page or by attending one of his training sessions.