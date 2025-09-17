Sunderland College’s Ellen Thinnesen OBE, Chief Executive of Education Partnership North East - of which the college is part - has been appointed as the new Further Education Commissioner.

Mrs Thinnensen was appointed to the role by Sunderland MP and education secretary Bridget Phillipson.

The prestigious appointment comes less than a year after Mrs Thinnensen received the Outstanding Contribution by an Individual award at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards for her work with the city’s youngsters.

Mrs Thinnensen took up the role of CEO and Principal of Sunderland College in 2016 before becoming Chief Executive of Education Partnership North East in 2019.

Since her appointment she has successfully lead the partnership’s three colleges – Sunderland College, Northumberland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form College – through mergers and has “transformed them to become one of the strongest groups in the sector in terms of both quality of teaching and financial health”.

As Further Education Commissioner, Mrs Thinnensen will lead a team of deputies and advisers to support and strengthen the leadership and governance of colleges, ensuring they are well run and continue to offer high quality education and training to the communities they serve.

Following her appointment Mrs Thinnensen said: “It is a great privilege to be appointed Further Education Commissioner at this crucial time when skills are vital to delivering the Government’s missions for growth and opportunity.

“The further education sector plays a critical role in transforming lives and driving economic growth.

“Looking ahead, it is well-placed to tackle persistent skills challenges, deliver equitable access to quality education, and re-engage those not in education, employment, or training (NEET).

“By adapting, innovating, and aligning provision with future labour market needs, the sector has a vital role in equipping learners with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

“I look forward to working with colleges across England to ensure they are in the strongest possible position to change people’s lives for the better and meet the needs of employers and communities.”

In her position as Commissioner Mrs Thinnensen will play a key role in helping to deliver the Government’s Plan for Change, including “breaking down barriers to opportunity through tackling the rising numbers of young people not in education, employment or training”.

Following the appointment, Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson said: “I am delighted to appoint Ellen to the vital role of FE Commissioner. Her experience of driving improvement will be invaluable as we work to ensure the FE sector creates the skills our economy and communities need to thrive.

“I would like to thank Shelagh Legrave CBE DL for her work in the role over the last three years and I wish her all the best for the future.”