Inspectors back at Sunderland's top schools

Top schools are back on inspection programme

Education watchdog Ofsted will resume visiting schools across the country from September and – for the first time in almost a decade – those deemed outstanding will also face compulsory routine visits.

Ofsted figures, covering the city’s 99 primary and secondary schools, show 11 received an outstanding rating the last time they were inspected and – under rules introduced in 2012 – became exempt from being routinely reinspected, only facing scrutiny if concerns were raised about their performance.

The exemptions mean many schools have gone years without being visited by inspectors.

According to the latest Ofsted figures, the outstanding schools in Sunderland are Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy, Fulwell Infant School Academy, Fulwell Junior School, Grange Park Primary School, Hill View Infant Academy, Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School, St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy, St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, St John Bosco Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, St Michael's Catholic Primary School and St Paul's CofE Primary School.

The coronavirus pandemic saw the organisation suspend all routine inspections, but inspectors will begin visits again in September.

The move to remove the exemptions was announced by the Department for Education (DfE) in October.

Geoff Barton ASCL general secretary, said the exemptions had been well-intentioned with built-in safeguards but had resulted in parents going too long without the “verification of an inspection”.

Ofsted's Chief Inspector, Amanda Spielman said: “We had long called for the exemptions to be lifted and I am pleased that all schools will now be inspected routinely once our full programme restarts this autumn. This is what parents expect and what the children deserve.”

All formerly exempt schools must be inspected within the next five years - prioritising schools that have gone the longest without an inspection.