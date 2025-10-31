Incredibly proud - Sunderland school receives prestigious national award
Willow Wood is one of just 310 primary schools nationally to be awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM), a nationally recognised accreditation that celebrates a commitment to developing excellence in science leadership, curriculum design, teaching and learning.
Led by the University of Hertfordshire, for over a decade the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) has been setting children on a path to a life filled with exciting possibilities and opportunities, by giving them access to a strong foundation in quality primary science education.
Helen Sizer, PSQM Director said: “By achieving The Primary Science Quality Mark, a school has shown commitment to raising the profile and quality of science education through the development of effective science leadership, visionary curriculum design and excellent teaching practice which is positively impacting on children’s learning across the school.
“Such success is only possible through the collective effort of the whole school community, and all those involved should be incredibly proud of this achievement and the positive difference this is making to children’s learning and understanding of the world around them.”
PSQM is a comprehensive, year-long professional development programme that equips primary science subject leaders with the knowledge, capability and support needed to raise the quality and profile of science across the whole school.