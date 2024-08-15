Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's St Aidan’s and st Antony’s joint sixth form is celebrating ‘outstanding’ A-level results.

Students from the joint sixth form attended the Briary in Ashbrooke Road this morning to pick up their results.

Head of sixth form Sam Ward said students had faced unique challenges, with this year’s intake having been in Year 9 when the Covid pandemic first hit and also been the first cohort to sit for GCSEs after they were reintroduced.

“We are incredibly proud of our students this year,” she said.

“Their hard work and dedication, coupled with the support of our talented staff, have led to outstanding results. These achievements are a testament to the commitment to excellence in education at our school.

Students at the college, part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, secured 30 A* grades and 50 A grades and 20% achieved AAB grades.

“Beyond A-levels, our students excelled in applied general courses, with 30% earning Distinction*,” said Ms Ward.

“It has been a day of celebration for our entire school community.”

She emphasized the school’s commitment to support every student as they move on: “With this year’ s exceptional outcomes, we are confident that the vast majority of our students have secured places at their first-choice universities, apprenticeships, or workplaces,” she said.

“For those who may have missed out, we have a robust support network in place to guide them toward a successful future.”

Among the top achievers was Callum Kendray, who is set to study medicine at Oxford after securing secured a stunning four A* grades in Biology, Chemistry, Maths, and Spanish: “I was hoping for As, but this is so much more,” he said.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for years.”

Emma Coates is also Oxford-bound, with her three A* grades and an A enough to secure a place to read Theology and Religion.

“I’m so excited,” she said.

“.My teachers really inspired me.”

Eve Fawcett will also be studying medicine, this time at Edinburgh, thanks to her A*s in Biology, Chemistry, Maths, and Spanish: “I’m doing what I’ve always wanted to do,” she said.

James Spence admitted he had been anxious in advance of his results but was delighted with the two A*s and an A which earned him a place at Manchester University to study Chemical Engineering.

“Last week, I was nervous about the results, but now I am relieved and excited about the future,” he said.

Jack Brooks achieved an A* and two As in English Language, Government and Politics, and History: “I am delighted to be going on to study Law at the University of Leeds,” he said.

Gabrielle Collins, received two A*s and an A, and will be studying English Literature and French at the University of Edinburgh. She described her feelings as ‘a mix of shock, excitement, and delight’.

And Claudia Howard said she was delighted after her A*, two As, and a B secured her a place at King’s College, London to study Social Sciences.