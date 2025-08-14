Southmoor Academy headteacher Joanne Maw is “incredibly proud” of staff and students after youngsters arrived at the school’s sixth form today (August 14) to collect their A Level results.

An impressive 80% of students achieved A* to C grades in their A Level subjects whilst there was a 100% pass rate in level 3 qualifications.

Mrs Maw said: “We are incredibly proud of this year's 100% pass rate and the exceptional rates of progress achieved by our students. They deserve tremendous congratulations for committing to the hard work needed to achieve this success.

“I'd like to say a huge thank you to our amazing team of staff for their relentless dedication to providing an environment in which our children can thrive, and to all parents and carers for working in partnership with us to support your children fulfil their potential.

“We wish every student continued success and happiness for the future.”

A number of students have been successful in achieving their offers for Newcastle university including Robyn Conlin and Rachel Cowell who will be studying Psychology, Eve Hodgson who will be studying History, Michael Jones who will be studying Computer Science, and Zara Hussain who will be studying Chemistry.

A number of students have chosen courses with direct links to their future career pathways.

These students include Anisa Parveen who will study Occupational Therapy, Joe Willis, Leiarna Middlemiss, and Maame Boadi who have secured Pharmacy courses, Rosemary who will study Mental Health Nursing and Lillie Lavelle who will study Social Work.

Nathanael Cameron, Rio Faulkner and Kian Dalzell are all set to stay in the region after securing places at Durham University to study Law, Psychology and Geography.

This year’s cohort of students is also set to produce some educators of the future with Grace Beattie, Kate Blakie, Benjamin Bewick and Olivia Johnson achieving the grades they needed to enrol on primary education courses.