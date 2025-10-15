Sunderland College has been announced as a National Centre for Excellence in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) - one of only four in the country to be awarded the prestigious status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland College is part of Education Partnership North East (EPNE) which also includes Northumberland College, and Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

Sunderland College has been named as a National Centre for Excellence in Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Inset EPNE deputy chief executive Toni Rhodes. | National World

As a Centre for Excellence, the college will now spearhead a national effort to create inclusive cultures across the Further Education (FE) sector – empowering leaders, managers, and practitioners to ensure learners with SEND thrive and achieve their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland College will design and deliver high-quality continuing professional development (CPD) programmes for college leaders, managers, and teachers to equip staff with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to deliver innovative, evidence-based approaches to SEND teaching and support.

A key focus will be on students with social, emotional, and mental health needs.

Speaking this week at Sunderland Business Week’s launch event, Education Partnership North East deputy chief executive Toni Rhodes said: “One of my highlights for 2025 was seeing the college being awarded Centre for Excellence in SEND status.

“Any educational establishment is only as good as how you treat your most vulnerable students and so to get this recognition is fantastic - we are one of only four colleges in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s vital to provide as many opportunities as possible for young people to succeed - opportunities which they may not otherwise have.”

Education Partnership North East deputy chief executive Toni Rhodes. Picture by FRANK REID

The college will also now operate as a meeting space for other colleges and staff to collaborate and share good practice.

At the heart of the college’s aim is to “help young people with SEND transition successfully into employment, further study, or independent living – empowering them to lead fulfilling lives”.

Speaking about the announcement, Ellen Thinnesen OBE, EPNE’s Chief Executive, said: “We are immensely proud to be named a Centre for Excellence in SEND. This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our staff and belief that we can make a difference and build better futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to working alongside ETF, sector colleagues and employers to lead change, share best practice, and drive inclusive innovation that positively transforms outcomes for young people with SEND across the country.”

This prestigious recognition follows EPNE’s recent success at the 2024 Nasen Awards, where it was named FE Provision of the Year and won the national Inclusion in Further and Higher Education Award.

James Stuart, EPNE’s Chair of the Board of Corporation, said: “We are truly inspired by being named a National Centre for Excellence in SEND. This achievement reflects not just the incredible talent and dedication of our team, but a deep commitment to unlocking the potential within every learner.”