Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“I am running the Junior Great North Run to help other children who suffer from anxiety” - the words of five-year-old Farringdon Academy pupil Theo Surtees who is taking on the challenge to raise money for Relax Kids, who helped him to overcome his own emotional challenges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After joining Farringdon Academy in September 2023, Theo was struggling to access learning at the school due to his high levels of anxiety.

Theo, 5, is going to be running the Junior Great North Run to help other children who suffer from anxiety. | National World

Deputy headteacher Mrs Matthews said: “Theo was worried about coming to school and was struggling with big emotions. He was very anxious, upset and frustrated and could sometimes get angry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was struggling to calm himself down which meant he was struggling to access his learning.”

The school called on the support of Relax Kids, a national organisation which uses strategies to help children deal with their overriding emotions and has helped “well over 100 children” at the school in the last five years.

(Left to right) Relax Kids coach Margaret McManus, Theo, 5, and deputy headteacher Mrs Matthews. | National World

Mrs Matthews added: “Since working with Relax Kids there has been an amazing difference in Theo. Nearly everyday he now comes into school calm and ready to learn.”

Year 1 pupil Theo added: “I used to feel anxious but now I really enjoy coming into school - I don’t get angry or upset.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo has been working with Relax Kids coach Margaret McManus who has been using a number of strategies to help him control his emotions, including a calm tent in the school’s Breakfast Club, enabling Theo to block out external influences on his emotions.

Relax Kids uses its seven steps programme; move, play, stretch, feel, breathe, believe and relax.

Margaret said: “We have calm boxes, calm jars, do stretching exercises and the kids can even massage each each other. We also do family sessions to enable the parents to use these techniques at home.

“By the end of the session, many of the children are very relaxed, or at least able to sit still.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seeing the positive difference Relax Kids has made to his own emotions, Theo decided he wanted to do something help other children and has decided to raise money to help other children who may be struggling with anxiety or other emotions.

Theo has set up his own Just Giving page an on September 6 he will be running the Junior Great North Run with his mother, Becky Surtees.

Becky said: “All the money raised will go towards bringing Relax Kids to another school in the North. The goal is to help a school with a limited budget get access to Relax Kids, so they can reduce stress and build emotional resilience in their pupils.”

Theo has already raised £275 and Relax Kids CEO has pledged to match whatever the final total is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo said: “Running is fun and I’ve been training on the school yard. I am doing the Great North Run as I want to help other children like Relax Kids helped me.

“I’m really excited about doing the run.”

A one to one session with Relax Kids costs £30, whilst a whole class sessions costs £50.

You can help Theo’s cause by donating via his Just Giving page.