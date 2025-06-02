“I’m so pleased the hard work and dedication of the staff and children has been recognised” - the words of Marlborough Primary School headteacher Wendy Buddle after the school was moved by Ofsted inspectors out of requiring improvement to a report card of good and outstanding features.

Whilst schools are no longer given a one word judgement by Ofsted, they are still issued a report card with individual judgements given by inspectors on different criteria.

Headteacher Wendy Buddle celebrates the school's Ofsted report with the children. | Wendy Buddle

Marlborough Primary School was judged as being good for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management, and graded as being outstanding for Early Years provision and pupils’ personal development.

It marks a significant high point for the staff after the Washington school was deemed by Ofsted inspectors as requiring improvement following an inspection in March 2023.

Inspectors highlighted the “high expectations” of pupils and how all children “quickly become part of this nurturing school family”.

The report also recognised the positive behaviour of pupils, in which “good manners are the norm” and where older pupils are excellent role models for younger children.

After receiving the school’s report card, headteacher Wendy Buddle said: “We are very pleased with the report which recognises the dedication of the staff and work we have done to ensure good outcomes for our children.

“We knew improvements needed to be made to ensure the right behaviours and attitudes of our pupils and the report is recognition of all of the hard work of the staff at the school.

“Inspectors have recognised our ambition to ensure the best education for our children and I would like to thank all the staff and governors as well as the support we have received from the Local Authority.”

Mrs Buddle was particularly pleased that inspectors recognised the school’s focus on children’s wider personal development.

The report stated: “The school places pupils’ wider development at the heart of everything it does and this work is highly effective.

“Pupils talk confidently about the need for healthy lifestyles and they know how to keep themselves physically and mentally healthy.

“Pupils have a deep awareness of how to stay safe when online and the school’s work helps pupils to become prepared for life in modern Britain.”

Lead inspector Alison Stephenson was fulsome in her praise of the school’s “ambitious curriculum”, provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), and development of pupils’ literacy.

She said: “The school’s approach to teaching early reading is highly effective and consistent in the early years. Staff identify those children who fall behind and these children are given timely support to help them keep up.

“Reading is a priority and the library is well resourced. Staff share a range of texts with pupils daily. Pupils’ enthusiasm and love of reading is evident across the school.

“Pupils with SEND are carefully identified and receive effective support. Effective adaptations support pupils in their learning. This helps pupils with SEND to access the same curriculum as other pupils and achieve well.”

Inspectors also commended Early Years staff for their “exceptional understanding of the children’s needs”.

Staff told inspectors they are “proud” to be party of the school.