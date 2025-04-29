Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“I’m deeply concerned about the proposals for the new inspection system” - the words of the sister of headteacher Ruth Perry - who took her own life after her school was downgraded by Ofsted - who has called on Sunderland MP and the secretary of state for education Bridget Phillipson not to rush through inspection reforms.

Ruth’s sister, Julia Waters, penned the open letter to the Education Secretary asking for delays to the plans which she said are "rushed" and "fail to learn" from Ms Perry's death.

A photograph of Ruth Perry attached to the fence outside John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Ms Perry took her own life after her school, Caversham Primary in Berkshire, was downgraded from "outstanding" to "inadequate".

Following an inquest into Ms Perry’s death the coroner stated the cause as "suicide: contributed to by an Ofsted inspection carried out in November 2022."

Following the inquest and an independent review, the incoming Labour Government decided to abolish the one word judgments of schools which is set to be replaced by a report card system in the new academic year.

However, Professor Waters feels the key underlying issues which can have a “catastrophic” impact on education staff have not been addressed.

In the letter, which was also signed by senior education figures, she said: “Since September 2024, your government has taken steps in the right direction to address longstanding, serious concerns about England’s school inspection system including, most significantly, the very welcome removal of the one-word overall effectiveness judgement.

“We welcome the acknowledgment by the Secretary of State Bridget Phillipson, that the previous system had meant ‘low information for parents and high stakes for schools’ and that there was a need for a better approach.

“Since this announcement, however, we feel there has been little meaningful attempt at resolving ongoing systemic issues that have been proven to cause catastrophic harm to education staff. We believe the proposed new system will continue to have a detrimental impact on the wellbeing of education staff and hence on students’ school experience.”

Professor Waters feels the new report card system “fails to address” the recommendations of the coroner and will “continue to drive excessive pressure, ill-health and stress for the profession, with the very real risk of causing further, preventable deaths”.

The letter also highlighted that the current appeal process doesn’t enable schools and teachers to hold Ofsted to account for their reports and judgements. Professor Waters is calling on the education secretary to “take the time to consider the consultation evidence properly, including responding to expert feedback from the profession”.

She added: “Changes must be implemented as a result of that evidence. Schools also need the necessary lead-in time to prepare for a new system. Most importantly, trust in the system needs to be restored, both for the profession and for the wider public – trust that is completely lacking as things currently stand and which has only been exacerbated by the rushed and closed nature of the consultation.

“We urge you to delay these proposals to take the time needed to get change right. We are confident that, working collectively with you and Ofsted, we can design a school inspection system that will meet the DfE’s principles for an improved accountability system and one that supports all children to achieve and thrive, without driving more talented educators out of the profession.”