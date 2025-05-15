“I’m absolutely delighted with this Ofsted report” - the words of Red House Academy principal Rob Byrne after the school was judged to be good in all areas of its report card.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red House Academy was judged as inadequate in 2018 and after a period of intervention and improvement, the school was judged as good in 2020.

Red House Academy with (inset) principal Rob Byrne. | Northern Education Trust.

Ofsted inspectors have now returned to the school and the report published this month (May) confirmed it has maintained its good standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors praised the school for its “high-quality education” and highlighted how pupils achieve well because the school has very high expectations of them”.

Red House Academy’s Progress 8 score was identified as being in the top three schools in Sunderland, and the fourth most improved in the North East.

After being informed of judgement, principal Rob Byrne said: "I am absolutely delighted following this recent Ofsted inspection. The entire school community is proud of this achievement – staff and students have worked extremely hard, and they deserve to see these achievements recognised”.

Red House Academy principal Rob Byrne. | Northern Education Trust

Lead inspector Dan McKeating was fulsome in his praise of the school’s curriculum and its delivery by the teaching staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The school offers pupils an ambitious curriculum that meets pupils’ needs, including those who are disadvantaged.

“Pupils learn the curriculum well because it is taught effectively. Teachers have secure subject knowledge. They explain concepts clearly and make links to previous learning regularly. This helps pupils to build their knowledge securely over time.

“Teachers speak to students in a way that is warm and encouraging. Routines are well embedded and followed closely by students. As a result, the school is very orderly. Students are happy and proud of their school.”

Mr McKeating also commended the school for its support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) , who “achieve well”, and the leadership of the school with leaders “highly skilled and driven by a moral determination to ensure all students, especially the disadvantaged, succeed and are prepared well for adult life”.

The school is part of the Northern Education Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal Rob Byrne added: “It is incredibly rewarding to see the recognition of our commitment to providing impartial careers advice and preparing all our students - especially the most disadvantaged - for success in adult life.

“The acknowledgment of the skills of our staff and their moral determination is a proud moment for the entire school community.

“Thanks must also go to the wider trust – the trustees, academy council representatives, and both school improvement and corporate colleagues. Their support, guidance and continued championing of the academy is a vital element of its success.”