“I’d love to represent Team GB at the next Olympics” says Sunderland schoolgirl Celine Obinna-Al after breaking the England Under 17 speed record over 60 metres, despite being just 14 at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celine, who has now turned 15, beat girls up to three years older than her to take the England 60m Under-17 title in a time of just 7.38 seconds.

Celine Obinna-Alo with headteacher Tracey Burgess. | Northern Lights Learning Trust.

The Venerable Bede CE Academy pupil last month (May 18) followed up her success by winning the Loughborough International Athletics 100m race with a personal best of 11.69 seconds. - again beating competitors up to five years her senior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celine has now set her sights on representing Team GB at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and said she is grateful to everyone around her, including at school, for their support and encouragement.

The teenager is now being coached by former Olympic medallist Richard Kilty who says he has “never seen a natural sprint talent like her”.

Head of PE at Venerable Bede CE Academy, Rob Atherton said: “Celine's exceptional dedication shines through in every competition, a true testament to her commitment and the rich opportunities she has embraced.”

Headteacher Tracey Burgess added: “Our school motto is ‘Soar to the heights together’, reflecting our commitment to fostering a supportive and ambitious community where pupils are encouraged to reach their full potential. It is fantastic to see Celine do so well.”

A member of Sunderland Harriers, Celine has already smashed a number of longstanding club records.

Venerable Bede CE Academy is part of the Northern Lights Learning Trust.