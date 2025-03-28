Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Sharing Connor’s story in this way helps these young people feel the devastating reality” - the words of Tanya Brown, mother of Connor Brown, the Sunderland teenager who tragically died after being stabbed on a night out in the city.

Connor, from Farringdon, was just 18-years-old when he was stabbed to death in Sunderland City Centre in February 2019.

Tanya and Simon Brown with some of the youngsters who took part in the Trainee Detective Programme. | Northumbria Police

In December of the same year, Leighton Barrass, who was 20 at the time was jailed for life for his murder.

Following Connor’s tragic death, his parents Simon and Tanya set up the Connor Brown Trust to educate the city’s youngsters about the devastating consequences of knife crime.

Part of their campaign has seen the Trust team up with Northumbria Police and the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit to launch the Trainee Detective Programme, which looks to empower the city and region’s young people to take a stand against knife crime.

The immersive week-long programme mirrors the real-life investigation into the murder of Connor and 80 youngsters have had the chance to step into the role of the detectives at the time, learning about the devastating impact in the process.

As part of the programme, Tanya and Simon Brown continue to share their personal story in a powerful effort to educate young people on the devastating impact of knife crime.

Connor Brown was just 18 when he died. | Submitted.

Tanya said: “We feel so proud to be part of this unique programme and work alongside all the amazing people involved.

“Sharing Connor’s story in this way helps these young people feel the devastating reality. It also empowers them to find out exactly what happened as they delve into forensics and witness statements and all the other elements.

“The learning outcomes from this is so much more than they realise, and what they learn they share with peers and families.

“This programme has also inspired some of the young people into considering a future in some of the professions that are involved in the programme, which is incredible.”

As part of the programme, the youngsters have also visited the Knife Angel in Sunderland.

A wide range of partners, including police staff, education teams, forensic specialists, medical professionals, and legal experts, have helped bring the programme to life, ensuring young people not only learn about the consequences of knife crime, but are also empowered to make safer choices.

Tanya added: “We believe in educating to prevent knife crime and we also understand that everyone learns in different ways. This programme offers so many different learning experiences with one clear message, and that is knife crime impacts on everyone.

“We do all we do because we believe in young people. Young people are tomorrow’s future, and we do not want more families living through the heartache of losing a child or loved one to knife crime.”

The youngsters who’ve taken part in the programme are now ambassadors for the fight against knife crime.

One of the schools which took part was Hetton Academy. Principal Vicky Pinkney said: “I am immensely proud of the students who took part in The Trainee Detective Programme.

“They have become ambassadors both within school and in the community. They can passionately articulate the impact that knife crime has on families and the community and are not afraid to share their knowledge with others. The impact that this programme has had on the students is life changing".

One of the ambassadors said: “Taking part in this programme has made me realise how serious knife crime is, and the impact it can have on so many people. Now, I want to help others understand the consequences before it’s too late.”

The Trainee Detective Programme is part of the wider work of Northumbria Police in tackling the root causes of serious violence, and diverting people from violent crime.

Chief Inspector Angela Hewitt said: “When this project was launched it was the first of its kind, and I’m over the moon that alongside our partner organisations we’ve been able to make it a success.

“The triumph of this project means we can continue to raise awareness of the utter devastation carrying a knife can cause and it’s brilliant to see the impact this programme has had on the young people who have already taken part.

“As a Force, we will continue to work with young people, doing all that we can to prevent further instances of knife crime.

“Thank you again to Connor’s family and our partner organisations. It’s thanks to your collective dedication and enthusiasm, we’ve been able to educate more than 80 students on this incredibly important issue in society so far.

“I hope this initiative is something we are able to continue to work together on, empowering young people to make the right choice before it’s too late.”