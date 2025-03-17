“It would be great if I can raise enough money to send a class of school children from Sunderland to enjoy this amazing place” - the word of retired Sunderland GP, Dr Julie Carter who is looking to run across the country to raise £10,000 to enable disadvantaged children form the city to enjoy a week of outdoor education at Derwent Hill.

Many people who grew up in Sunderland will have happy memories of childhood school trips to Derwent Hill near Keswick in the Lake District.

Dr Julie Carter fell running in the Lake District. | Creo Comms

The outdoor education centre is owned by Sunderland Local Authority which has enabled tens of thousands of children to access the beauty of the Lake District and experience outdoor pursuits.

One of those was Dr Carter who first visited the centre over 45 years ago as a s 13-year-old school girl.

“As a teenager, I felt that I didn’t really fit in anywhere or know what I was doing with my life, and I think these feelings are still very common for young people today.

“I could have easily gone down the wrong path, but the support I was given at Derwent Hill, whether it be through social activities, team-building exercises or the life skills I was taught, made that time of my life a lot more survivable and helped me to find myself, and importantly what I loved doing,” she said.

Dr Carter credits those formative experiences as the foundation which led to her medical career as well as becoming a successful fell runner, actor and author penning books and plays including Makin a Mackem, Running the Red Line, and The Dreamtime Fell Runner.

However, with rising costs and many families having less disposable income, it’s an experience which is becoming increasingly difficult for many families to afford.

To say “thank you” to Derwent Hill and to ensure other children are afforded the same experience, on Tuesday April 8, Dr Carter will celebrate her 60th birthday by running 88 miles across the Pennines from Keswick to Sunderland.

The money raised will enable a class of 30 disadvantaged children to enjoy five days of adventure activities at Derwent Hill.

Dr Carter is hoping local businesses will help to sponsor her efforts.

She said: “It’s a beautiful world out there and whether through circumstances, poverty or financial cost, many children today simply don’t get to see it.

“Experiences like Derwent Hill can have an extremely positive, profound and long-lasting effect on young people, like it did me, and so it would be great if I can raise enough money to send a class of school children from Sunderland to enjoy this amazing place.

“It is a lot of money to raise but it would be fantastic if any Wearside and North East businesses could get on board and help me make this a reality.”

Julie will be supported on her three day trip by the charity Friends of Derwent Hill.

Charity representative Ray Ross said: “We’re proud that Derwent Hill has had such a lasting impact on Julie’s life for over 40 years, and honoured that she is now raising money to send a group of children to the centre as a way of saying thank you. Her resilience is awe-inspiring, and it is a real privilege to have her continuous support.

“If we can help other children in the same way we did Julie all those years ago, it will be an amazing legacy for the centre as well as Julie’s efforts.”

Located on the outskirts of Keswick, Derwent Hill is owned by Sunderland City Council and operated by Together for Children. It welcomes more than 2,600 children each year for residential visits with more than 80% living in and around Sunderland.

Simon Marshall, chief executive of Together for Children, added: “It’s wonderful that Julie is taking on this challenge for Derwent Hill and I’m sure she will receive a lot of support.

“We have seen generations of families and young children visit for over 60 years since it first opened in 1962, and has helped develop the confidence, social skills and strength that young people need to prepare them for adulthood.

“We wish her all the best in her efforts and look forward to cheering her home at the Stadium of Light.”

You can support Dr Carter’s cause via the Friend’s of Derwent Hill’s JustGivingPage. Any businesses interested in supporting Dr Carter’s efforts should email [email protected]

