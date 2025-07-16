“I feel more supported at school now because I know I'm not alone anymore” - the words of 14-year-old Sandhill View Academy pupil Alex who as well as studying at school also looks after his disabled mother.

Alex and fellow carer and pupil Keira, 12, were speaking to the Echo after the school received the Young Carers in Schools Award for the support the academy gives to its 11 pupils who have to combine schooling with caring responsibilities.

Teacher Lauren Nicholson with some of the carers at Sandhill View Academy as the school celebrates receiving the Young Carers in Schools Award. | SHV

The school has established a specific support programme for its young carer students which includes a weekly drop-in session where pupils can get both emotional support as well as guidance on where to get practical help.

The youngsters have also been given Young Carers ID cards which they can show to members of staff if they are struggling with certain aspects of schooling such as homework deadlines.

With many of the youngsters’ spare time taken up with caring responsibilities for parents and siblings, the school has also bee running a reward initiative to enable the pupils to take part in activities they may ordinarily miss out on, including a recent trip to an escape room.

Alex said: “I feel more supported at school now because I know I'm not alone anymore. I loved the escape room trip because it meant I could connect with others like me.”

One of those was fellow carer Keira, 12, whose mam has been left with physical disabilities following a stroke.

Keira and her fellow carers recently took part in a first aid session organised by the school which was specifically aimed at supporting children who have parents or siblings with care needs.

Keira said: “I now feel more confident about giving first aid to my mam if she needs it. Being a young carer is hard because people don't always know what I am going through and I find it difficult to express my feelings in case people judge me for being a carer.”

Other care needs which the children support include conditions such as parents with epilepsy, severe diabetes, and one parent who is a double amputee.

The school’s Young Carers initiative is overseen by English teacher Lauren Nicholson.

Ms Nicholson said: “These pupils are amazing role models who despite their extra responsibilities always show 100% dedication to their studies. People may not understand the stress and sacrifices these children make and they deserve to be recognised.”

The Young Carers in Schools Award is a national award which allows schools to gain recognition from leading charities for their good practice and ability to meet the needs of young carers.