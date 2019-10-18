This is how Sunderland schools did in new GCSE Key Stage 4 performance results
Sunderland has just one school classed as performing better than the national average for progress at GCSE.
The Department for Education has released new figures ranking provisional GCSE results for every Sunderland school.
The department uses two key standards to measure progress, based on results in up to eight qualifications.
Attainment 8 scores how well pupils have done in their GCSEs at the end of key stage 4, based on results in up to eight qualifications, including English; maths; three English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages; and three other additional approved qualifications.
Progress 8 compares their progress at the end of key stage two – aged 11 - and age 16, to other pupils with similar results at the end of primary school.
Sunderland’s average attainment 8 score was 42.7, compared to 46.6 for all state-funded schools in England. The city’s average progress 8 score was -0.4, compared to a national average of -0.03
The DFE ranks performance in progress 8 in five categories – well above average, above average, average, below average and well below average.
In Sunderland, only Christ College (formerly Grindon Hall Christian School) in Nookside was ranked ‘well above average’ in progress 8 standards, with a score of 0.58, while St Anthony's Girls' Catholic Academy, St Aidan's Catholic Academy and St Robert of Newminster Roman Catholic School were ranked as ‘average’.
Oxclose Community Academy; Kepier; Castle View Enterprise Academy; Biddick Academy and Venerable Bede Church of England Academy were ranked as ‘below average, while Sandhill View Academy; Red House Academy; Southmoor Academy; Thornhill Academy; Academy 360; Washington Academy; Farringdon Community Academy; Monkwearmouth Academy; Hetton School; Barbara Priestman Academy, and The New Bridge Academy were classed as ‘well below average.’