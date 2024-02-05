The Department for Education has published its final A-level average grade scores, used to assess academic attainment at the city’s schools and sixth form colleges for the last academic year.

Also published are the average points and grades for the level 3 A-level equivalent Tech Level qualifications, which are focused on assessing students’ skills in technical industries such as engineering, and Applied General Qualifications, often in the form of BTECs, which have a more vocational element in subjects such as Health & Social Care and Media & Publishing

As well as being given an A-level grade A* to E, each student’s grade is given a numerical value which is used to provide a points total when a student is applying for a place at university as well as allowing average grade calculations to be made for schools and local authorities.

An A* is worth 56 points, reducing at eight point intervals to an E which is worth 16 points. Students can also sit an AS-level which is a one year course graded A to E with a points value of 20 for an A down to 6 for an E.

These AS points are factored in when calculating a school or college’s advanced level average grade.

Tech levels are graded Distinction* (56 points), Distinction (48 points), Merit (32) and pass (16 points). Applied General Qualifications have the same grading and points system although students can sit double weighted diploma courses. For example a student can achieve a double Distinction* worth 112 points.

Due to the impact of the pandemic on GCSE attainment results, overall progress scores for Level 3 qualifications have not been calculated for this cohort of students.

Raw attainment average grades and point scores have therefore been calculated and published for each school and colleges’ level three qualifications.

When comparing to national averages, it is important to note that the city's state schools and colleges are also being compared to the results from independent fee paying schools.

Check out how Sunderland’s schools and colleges performed in their level 3 qualifications and how they compare to the Local Authority and national averages.

Southmoor Academy Southmoor Academy had 81 students sit at least one A or AS level. Students achieved an average of a grade B- and an average points score of 35.88, which is above the Local Authority average of a grade C and average points score of 29.72. It is level with the national average of a grade B- and 35.29 points. 35 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 39.48, equivalent of a Distinction+. This is above the Local Authority average point score of 28.75 and national average of 29.56 and above the average grade of a Merit+. No students sat Tech Level qualifications.

St. Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy St Anthony's Girls Catholic Academy had 98 students sit at least one A or AS level. Students achieved an average of a grade C+ and an average points score of 32.7, which is above the Local Authority average of a grade C and average points score of 29.72. It is below the national average of a grade B- and 35.29 points. 26 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 32.58, equivalent of a Distinction-. This is above the Local Authority average point score of 28.75 and national average of 29.56 and average grade of a Merit+. 9 students sat at least one Tech Level qualification with an average grade of Merit-, below the Local Authority average of Merit, and national average of Merit+.

St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College had 184 students sit at least one A or AS level. Students achieved an average of a grade C+ and an average points score of 32.31, which is above the Local Authority average of a grade C and average points score of 29.72. It is below the national average of a grade B- and 35.29 points. 31 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 30.41, equivalent of a Distinction-. This is above the Local Authority average point score of 28.75 and national average of 29.56 and above the average grade of a Merit+. 13 students sat at least one Tech Level qualification with an average grade of Dist*-, above the Local Authority average of Merit and national average of Merit+.

St Aidan's Catholic Academy St Aidan's Catholic Academy had 58 students sit at least one A or AS level. Students achieved an average of a grade C and an average points score of 30.47, which is inline with the Local Authority average of a grade C and above the average points score of 29.72. It is below the national average of a grade B- and 35.29 points. 21 students sat at least one Applied General Qualification with an average points score of 25.34, equivalent of a Merit. This is below the Local Authority average point score of 28.75 and national average of 29.56, the equivalent of a Merit+ grade. 7 students sat at least one Tech Level qualification with an average grade of Merit-, below the the Local Authority average Merit, and national average of Merit+.