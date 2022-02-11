How Springboard propels apprentices into the world of work

Training provider, Springboard marks National Apprenticeship weeks by sharing the advantages of apprenticeship and the support they provider to learners and employers.

Seen as an alternative to college, with no GCSE requirements and plenty of “hands-on” courses available, many of the young people who come to Springboard, may have not come form mainstream education or not hold many qualifications.

When it comes to apprenticeships, Springboard has an enviable success rate in channelling young people towards suitable roles.

Springboard, which offers a free recruitment service using sponsored adverts on social media which establishes the employer’s needs and what the role is. A member from Springboard then meets with the employer to narrow down through potential applications before deciding on the most suitable candidate.

A number of Springboard staff first started with the company as an apprentice – including Chloe Pearn on reception, who has worked up to a Level Three apprenticeship alongside full employment – is testament to the scheme’s success.

Employer engagement officer Jess Allcock believes a duty of care to the learners and employers is at the heart of what Springboard does.

She said: “We’re very thorough in carefully selecting the right learner for the most suitable apprenticeship opportunity.

“We don’t just throw anyone into an apprenticeship. It can be quite daunting and sometimes young people aren’t quite ready for an apprenticeship.

“But by talking in detail to that young person and their potential employer, we make sure we aren’t failing either party.”

